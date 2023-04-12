Lifestyle

Want to get rid of nausea? Try these home remedies

Want to get rid of nausea? Try these home remedies

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 12, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Treat nausea and vomiting with these amazing home remedies

Nausea can happen anytime, anywhere owing to a host of reasons. While some may feel nauseous during travel (motion sickness), others may experience it before/after having a meal. However, the good news is that you can easily overcome it by following these five natural and home remedies. These are effective and require no painstaking effort to prepare them.

Eat a slice of ginger

Health experts from around the world have proven through multiple studies that ginger can help one cope with nausea instantly. And this happens because it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which aid in proper digestion and prevents vomiting. Just chew on a small piece of ginger or sip on some ginger tea to cut down on your symptoms.

Baking soda

Baking soda is another easily available kitchen ingredient that can help. Add half a tablespoon of baking soda to a glass of warm water and mix well. Drink instantly (don't gulp) and after a few minutes, your nausea symptoms would begin to disappear. The baking soda suppresses pukish feelings by altering the ph levels of your stomach acid.

Peppermint oil

Yes, even peppermint oil can help you when you feel like throwing up. Studies have showcased its efficacy in reducing nausea by as much as 75% in people dealing with this condition. Pour a few drops of this essential oil on your hand and take a few sniffs. Its strong aroma is calming, thanks to the methanol present in it.

Lemon

Is there anything lemons can't do? Well, no. Packed with neutralizing acids that balance the pH levels of the acid in your stomach, lemons produce certain bicarbonate-like compounds when consumed. This helps you get respite from vomiting and other symptoms of nausea. Squeeze half a lemon in a glass of warm water, add a pinch of salt, and drink it.

Cumin seeds and nutmeg

Cumin seeds and nutmeg together can come to your rescue when you feel nauseous. Both these spices are excellent digestive agents that can prevent vomiting and indigestion. A tea made using these two ingredients works well. Add a teaspoon of cumin seeds along with a pinch of nutmeg powder in a cup of piping hot water and consume it.