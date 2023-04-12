Lifestyle

Check out these makeup tips for combination skin

Written by Sneha Das Apr 12, 2023, 04:08 pm 3 min read

Follow these makeup tips if you have combination tips

Combination skin can be confusing to handle since it is difficult to figure out the oily parts and the dry areas of your face, causing several makeup blunders. Combination skin types usually include both hydrating and mattifying skincare routines which can sometimes not work well if you're not perfectly aware of the ingredients. These five makeup tips are a godsend for combination skin beauties.

Double-cleanse your skin and use a moisturizer

If you have combination skin, double-cleanse your face to eliminate any makeup residue, dirt, and excess oil and get a clear and healthy complexion. Start with a gentle cleanser to purify the skin and finish off with a cream-based cleanser to remove excess oils. Then, apply a super-light water-based or gel moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without leaving behind a greasy residue.

Use the right primer

Combination skin beauties must not skip the primer to ensure the base makeup is even and your face does not look cakey and patchy. You can go for mattifying and blurring primer to smoothen your face, soften blemishes and fade your pores. It will help your makeup blend easily. Follow up with a hydrating primer on the dry areas of your face.

Use a lightweight foundation

You can use a hydrating serum foundation for combination skin that comes with a skin-like finish and weightless texture. This will even out your foundation and prevent your face from looking dull and patchy. You can also go for a powder foundation that offers light coverage and a nice matte finish. You can also use it to touch-up oily areas throughout the day.

Use a waterproof concealer and set it with translucent powder

You can opt for a waterproof matte stick concealer to hide your dark circles, fine lines, and other skin imperfections. Ditch a setting powder and choose a translucent powder that is lighter and will not make your face cakey. You can also go for a banana powder that will brighten your face and keep your T-zone matte and oil-free, without any greasiness.

Go for a cream blush and ditch the highlighter

Combination skin beauties are recommended to go for a cream blush with a satin finish in a rosy shade to add a natural flush of color to your cheekbones without drying out your skin. You can also go for a gel blush in a blendable, lightweight formula. Ditch the highlighter, since combination skin usually develops a shine by the end of the day.

Use a setting spray and finish with lipstick

To prevent your makeup from getting sticky by the end of the day, seal it with a setting spray. Go for a matte setting spray in an oil-free, and non-comedogenic formula to keep your makeup fresh for a long time. Lastly, moisturize your lips with chapstick and apply a soft-colored matte lipstick for an added oomph to your overall look.