Here are some ways to make your nose look sharper

A slim and sharp nose will help redefine your face

A sharper and slimmer-looking nose not only redefines your face but also makes it look chiseled, balanced, and well-structured. While celebrities spend lakhs of rupees on plastic surgery to make their nose appear sharper, you can easily achieve the look in a much more affordable way by opting for the right makeup products. Here are five ways to get a sharper nose.

Highlight the bridge of your nose

Go for a shimmery highlighter one or two shades lighter than your natural skin tone to make your nose look thin and sharp. Apply the highlighter gently in a thin line from the top down to the ball of your nose. Remember to not make the highlighter line too wide. You can also use an off-white or nude eyeshadow instead of a highlighter.

Darken the tip of your nose

If you want to raise the tip of your nose and give it a shorter appearance while defining your facial features, then darken the tip of your nose using a matte bronzer or dark brown eyeshadow shade. Apply the bronzer or eyeshadow to the tip of your nose on the curve between your nostrils and blend well using a soft sponge or brush.

Start contouring at the brow bone

Contouring is the best way to make your nose look chiseled and slim. Draw light contour lines using an angled brush starting from your brow bone and working all the way down to the nose tip. Follow the curve and continue in a straight line, trying to round off the line at the end of the nostrils. Choose a cream contour for easy blending.

Don't wear heavy eye makeup

Don't forget to set your nose contouring makeup with some translucent setting powder to prevent it from shifting. Heavy eye makeup tends to draw attention toward the center of your face and make your nose appear thicker. Conceal your undereye area and go for a natural and neutral-colored eye makeup look. Choose an eyeshadow shade that matches your skin tone.