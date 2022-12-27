Lifestyle

Year-ender: 5 popular hairstyle trends of 2022

Written by Sneha Das Dec 27, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

These hairstyle trends will freshen up your overall look and style

Hairstyles have always played a major role in amping up your overall look and freshening up your personal style. While free-flowing hair is an all-time favorite look, 2022 has seen a lot of experimental haircuts and hairstyles including bronde hair color, bixie cuts, and layered bobs. As we head on to this new year, let's take a look at 2022's most popular hairstyle trends.

Layered bob

One of the most trendy and popular hairstyles of 2022, layered bobs add a whole new dimension to your look. This short haircut with lots of layers creates the illusion of more texture and volume in your hair. A layered bob is perfect for round or square faces. Although popular in the '90s, this look made a modern comeback.

Bixie cut

A new hairstyle trend in the beauty industry, the bixie cut was one of the most iconic haircuts in the '90s. This short haircut combines a shaggy bob and the pixie cut, and therefore the name bixie. Slightly shorter than a traditional bob hairstyle, the cut is ear length or slightly longer. It also adds fullness and volume to your hair.

90s layered cut

Remember the choppy layered haircut flaunted by Jennifer Aniston in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S? The layered cut has made a comeback and this classic and timeless style gives a bouncy, fresh, and voluminous touch to your tresses. It is perfect for long hair as it makes your hair look more lively and soft. This haircut is suitable for all face types.

Bronde hair color

A combination of brown and blonde hair, bronde has been a huge hit in 2022 and has been spotted on popular celebrities like Hailey Bieber. This natural hue creates a flattering sun-kissed effect on your hair. This universal shade resembles a muted honey color with a variation of blonde and brunette shades to add warmth and definition to your mane.

Half-up half-down hairstyle

The half-up half-down hairstyle has been quite the trend in 2022 for its fun, playful, and oh-so-cute look. You can either go for a half-high ponytail, hair slide, barrette, braided half updo, or half topknot as per your choice. This hairstyle makes your locks appear thicker and gives an illusion of voluminous layers. It also helps highlight your facial features.