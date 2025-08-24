Rahul, Tejashwi ride motorcycles in Bihar, Tej Pratap takes jab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav are currently on a 16-day "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar. The yatra started from Sasaram on August 17 and will cover over 1,300km across more than 20 districts before concluding with a rally in Patna on September 1. On Sunday, the leaders were seen riding Bullet motorcycles as they entered Araria, attracting crowds along the streets.

Political campaign Gandhi accuses BJP of stealing votes in Bihar During a rally in Katihar district on Saturday, Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to "steal votes" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. He accused the party of shutting opportunities for the poor since coming to power at the Centre. The leaders will hold a joint press conference in Araria later with other members of the INDIA bloc.

Family feud Tej Pratap Yadav slams leaders for disconnect with common man Tej Pratap Yadav, an RJD MLA and Tejashwi's elder brother, slammed both leaders for their disconnect with the common man. He said, "During elections, everyone is busy rolling out their own bread and preparing their own way." "We want to become leaders who are connected to the ground. The people of Bihar already know who the real second Lalu is," he said.