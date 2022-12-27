Lifestyle

Year-ender: 5 best beauty trends that ruled 2022

These beauty trends took 2022 by storm

As we are close to bidding adieu to 2022 with a bang, we can't help but acknowledge how this year witnessed a plethora of exciting beauty trends that took the world by storm. From Euphoria-inspired winged eyeliner and neon makeup to high-shine glossy lips, 2022 was all about trying out quirky looks and being experimental. Here are the five beauty trends of 2022.

Neon makeup

Neon makeup made a massive comeback in 2022 and it became a rage among beauty enthusiasts. It adds a fun, playful, and quirky element to your overall look and makes you party-ready instantly. You can ditch the black eyeliner and opt for neon pink or green eyeliner to add a pop of color. Finish off the look with pink cheeks and nude lips.

Extra fluffy brows

One of the most stylish and popular trends this year, the super fluffy and full brows give you a natural and soft look. The thick, brushed-up, and voluminous brow look is a hit among aesthetes. Shape and feather your eyebrows upwards using a spoolie brush. Use a clear or tinted eyebrow gel to add more texture and structure to the look.

High-shine glossy lips

The classic look of high-shine, lustrous and plump glossy lips from the disco '80s and '90s made a huge comeback this year and people cannot stop flaunting the look with dewy and natural makeup. Glossy lips create a muted and fresh style that goes with most outfits. You can go for a non-sticky lip gloss that won't trap your loose hair on the lips.

Soft glittery eyes

Soft glittery eyes were one of the loved eye makeup looks in 2022. Many influencers and celebrities on Instagram were seen flaunting glittery eyes to add some glam and shine to the overall look. You can dab some rose gold cream glitter eyeshadow on your lids and complete your look with nude lips. Also, don't forget to use a dewy highlighter.

Graphic liners

One of the hottest makeup trends of 2022, graphic liners was seen on celebrities like Barbie Ferreira, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner. You can let your creative juices flow with quirky designs or symmetrical cat-eye looks with some fun-colored liquid eyeliners or kajals. This will give you a high-fashion and futuristic look. You can also use a metallic liner for a Euphoria look.