Authoor betel leaf joins Tamil Nadu's kitty of GI tags

Written by Sneha Das Apr 12, 2023

The Authoor betel leaf is exclusively grown in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu

The Authoor vetrilai (betel leaf) from Tamil Nadu, which is mostly used in special occasions like temple festivals, housewarming, and weddings, has received the Geographical Indication tag recently. The spicy and pungent leaf is extremely unique and is specifically found in the village of Authoor in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. Vetrilai can be translated paan in Hindi and tambulam in Sanskrit.

The Authoor betel leaf has lengthy stalks

The leaves are exclusive to the region of Authoor in Tamil Nadu because of the Thamirabarani River water that is used to irrigate the fields here. These leaves are cultivated in over 500 acres of land spanning the areas of Mukkani, Authoor, Korkai, Suganthalai, Vellakoil, and other Mukkani villages. The Authoor betel leaf has lengthy stalks and is available in three different varieties.

Know about the three varieties of Authoor vetrilai

The three varieties of the leaf are nattukodi, karpoori, and pachaikodi. Nattukodi leaves are small in size, dark green in color, and have a spicy and strong taste. They are also used in traditional medicine. Pachaikodi leaves are larger in size than Nattukodi leaves and have a fresh and minty flavor. Karpoori leaves have medicinal properties, light green color, and a camphor-like unique flavor.

Authoor betel leaves have a shelf life of 10 days

Unlike other betel leaves that last for a maximum of five to six days, Authoor betel leaves have a shelf life of up to 10 days. The long stalks of the leaf have high moisture levels that help to retain the freshness of the leaf and increase its shelf life. These leaves are also loaded with nutrients like iron, antioxidants, protein, and calcium.

How are Authoor betel leaves harvested?

Authoor betel leaves are usually planted on raised rows of beds with a two-foot water drain that separates the rows. Harvesting is done after 140-160 days after cultivation with intervals of 10-15 days during the rainy season. Harvesting is done 40-50 days during winter. The harvested leaves are arranged in bunches and tied up using banana stem fiber to prevent any spoiling of leaves.

Know about the other GI tag products from Tamil Nadu

A GI tag label is given to products with a particular geographical origin that have features and characteristics of that specific location. There are over 400 GI tag products from India. Tamil Nadu is one of the states with the most GI-tagged products to its credit. Some other notable GI-tagged items from Tamil Nadu include Salem silk and Dindigul lock.