Lifestyle

A 3D-printed office in Bengaluru? Yes, you read that right

A 3D-printed office in Bengaluru? Yes, you read that right

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 12, 2023, 02:27 pm 3 min read

The site is located in Bengaluru's Halasuru area

We live in times where new technology is invented and used every day to replace obsolete methods of doing things. Who knew that even an activity like construction, which only has a certain way going about it, can have newer (and better!) alternatives? Well, the news is that Bengaluru is constructing a post office using 3D printing technology, making it India's first-of-its-kind establishment.

Work in progress: The construction site is in Bengaluru's Halasuru

The city is currently in the process of setting up this one-of-a-kind and India's first-ever post office using 3D printing technology. As per reports, the construction site is located in Halasuru and spans across a whopping 1,000 sq. ft. With a 3D printer in the front, the site features a minimal amount of laborers, chaos, and construction debris.

Looks interesting, doesn't it?

The project shall be completed in the next 45 days

This project is being done by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the officials of which have revealed that they will be able to finish it in the upcoming 45 days! 3D printing technology is fast and requires a limited amount of resources for functioning. Reports further convey that the current look of the building is way different from the regular ones.

More post offices with this technology to follow suit

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, told The Hindu, "We've over 400 sites where we want to build post offices. After the construction of this building, we will prepare a report and submit it to the department." "Then based on the existing guidelines, if they accept this report, then more such post offices are to be expected," he added.

The cost of this building will be 30-40% less

Does 3D printing technology save money? Well, yes it does. Sharing with The Hindu, Kumar said, "The cost of this building will be 30-40% lesser than regular low-cost buildings. The building can also be of any shape and not just a square or a rectangle. The building will be completed in almost a month." Less time and less money. What else do we need?

How does 3D printing technology work?

Instead of laborers and everything manual, 3D printing involves computer-aided designs (CAD) to create an accurate building, with all its layers meticulously described. It is a digital way of doing physical construction, in a nutshell. Material like plastic or composites is used to make objects in different shapes, sizes, and colors. The technology can make structures including schools, barracks, factories, villas, and post offices.