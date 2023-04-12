Lifestyle

Boost your vitamin K intake with these 5 nutritious foods

Stay strong and healthy with vitamin K-rich foods

Vitamins are essential nutrients that contribute to our overall fitness and health. They help keep our bodies in good shape, boost our immunity, and increase our strength. One such vitamin is vitamin K, which is crucial for maintaining a balanced diet. Give your body the nourishment it needs to stay healthy and strong with these five foods that are rich in vitamin K.

Why is vitamin K important for your health?

Vitamin K helps your blood clot, improves bone health, and controls calcium levels in the blood. It's also great for improving memory in older adults and preventing artery hardening, which can lower blood pressure. If you have vitamin K deficiency, you might have bleeding gums and experience trouble clotting. Lack of vitamin K can also reduce bone strength and increase the risk of osteoporosis.

Leafy greens

Eating veggies like spinach, cauliflower, lettuce, and kale can do wonders for your health and wellness. They are loaded with vitamin K, along with other essential nutrients. Plus, they are rich in other important vitamins and antioxidants that help keep your body in top-notch shape. So, make sure to include these leafy greens in your diet often to keep your health in check.

Fruits

Including fruits in your diet is an excellent way to meet your daily vitamin K needs, as many fruits contain significant amounts of this essential nutrient. Kiwi, avocado, blackberry, blueberry, grapes, raspberries, plums, and apples are some of the top vitamin K-rich fruits. Other fruits such as pears, mango, apricot, peach, papaya, figs, strawberries, and nectarine also contain notable amounts of vitamin K.

Nuts

Nuts make for a yummy and healthy snack that comes packed with multiple health benefits. Cashews, mixed nuts, and pine nuts, in particular, are fantastic sources of vitamin K that help maintain strong bones and promote proper blood clotting. Not only that, but nuts are also rich in protein, fiber, and healthy oils, which aid in combatting inflammation and supporting a healthy heart.

Eggs

Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, but they are also loaded with other essential nutrients and minerals that our body needs. Vitamins like K and folate, along with selenium, make eggs a superfood for muscle growth and maintaining strong bones. Eating eggs can also help increase the levels of "good cholesterol" in your body, which is great for your heart health.

Natto

Natto, made by boiling and fermenting soybeans, has been a popular food in Japan for more than 100 years. Besides being delicious, natto is also a great source of vitamin K. Furthermore, research has shown that eating natto can help slow down the loss of bone mass in women who have gone through menopause, which may help prevent osteoporosis.