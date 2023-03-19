Lifestyle

Why you shouldn't be drinking tea on an empty stomach

In India, chai (tea) is not just a drink, but an emotion. Indian tea lovers are a fan of morning tea and it has become a part of their daily routine. However, drinking this beverage first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can cause discomfort on many levels. Here are five side effects you should beware of.

Inhibit absorption of nutrients

Having tea first thing in the morning can inhibit the absorption of other nutrients. Some studies suggest that consuming tea on an empty stomach may interfere with the absorption of nutrients like iron and calcium. This is because tea contains compounds called catechins, which can bind to these minerals and prevent them from being absorbed properly by the body.

Contributes to digestive discomfort

Drinking tea on an empty stomach can form gas in your digestive system. Tea contains compounds called tannins, which can irritate the digestive system and cause gas and bloating in some people, especially if consumed in large amounts. In addition, drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause the stomach to produce more acid, which can also contribute to digestive discomfort.

May lead to dehydration

Tea is diuretic; it causes you to urinate frequently, and frequent urination can lead to dehydration if not replenished with frequent hydration. However, the diuretic effect of tea is relatively mild compared to other beverages like coffee or alcohol. And the amount of fluid lost through urine is usually offset by the amount of fluid consumed in the tea itself.

May induce headaches

Many people have tea to drive away their headaches, but it can work totally opposite if you have it on an empty stomach. Some individuals are more sensitive to the caffeine in tea and may experience headaches or other symptoms such as jitters, anxiety, or rapid heartbeat. However, it is not a universal experience and may be tolerated well by others.

Stains teeth over time

Tea contains tannins, which are natural compounds that bind to proteins and other substances in the mouth and lead to discoloration over time. To minimize the risk of tooth staining, drink tea in moderation and rinse your mouth with water or brush your teeth after consuming it. If you are concerned about staining, you can try these five ways to naturally whiten your teeth.