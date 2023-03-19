Lifestyle

On the way to spirituality? Stop believing these myths first

Spirituality has changed the lives of millions around the world. From reinstilling hopes to making people calmer, it has served as a beam of inspiration for ages. However, despite its popularity, multiple misconceptions about it hinder the way of those planning to partake in a spiritual journey. Without any further ado, let's debunk five of the most common myths about spirituality with real talk.

Myth 1: Spirituality is about being religious

No, spirituality is not about being religious as the two are different fields. In spirituality, you don't believe in one specific entity or follow a set of traditions, customs, preaches, and observations while practicing it. Neither do you believe in religion nor anything that pertains to a sect. Instead, it is about tuning into yourself and accepting your innate perfection.

Myth 2: Spirituality is for older adults or saints

Wrong. Spirituality is meant for everyone, irrespective of age, gender, caste, creed, religion, profession, or other discriminatory grounds. Whether young or old, businessman or saint, we all want answers to many questions in our lives, which spirituality can help us with. Additionally, there is no age bar to start a spiritual journey. One can cultivate spirituality into their lives as and when needed.

Myth 3: In spirituality, you give up on material pleasure

In the real world, spirituality and material pleasure do not oppose each other. Rather, the former presents us with more tools to accomplish the latter. It sharpens your mind and clears it of distractions, helping you achieve your goals. Many around the world pursue spirituality while they work around the clock to turn their materialistic desires into a living reality.

Myth 4: Spirituality is only meant for the weak-minded

While it is true that people who are experiencing some miseries in life can find solace through spirituality, it is not limited to just that. Spirituality is more about prevention than cure. Tragedies and triumphs are a part of everyone's life and with spirituality, people can learn to celebrate/embrace both. Hence, you are not a weakling when pursuing spirituality but stronger than most humans.

Myth 5: Those spiritual are always happy and at peace

Sadness and miseries don't skip people who are practicing spirituality. Instead, spiritual people become more aware of themselves and embrace all emotions in their life. Despite being spiritual you may experience instances of anger, sadness, or frustration. However, you will become stronger than your circumstances and will be able to stay calm and process these emotions with maturity. You'll be your own life coach.