5 thoughtful gift ideas for your loved ones this Holi

Written by Sneha Das Mar 07, 2023, 10:24 am 2 min read

The festival of colors is here and we know you can't wait to smear your family and friends' faces with colors and enjoy a fun-filled day with them while gorging on Holi special dishes. Like all other major festivals, gifts play an important role during Holi as it highlights the expression of love. Here are five thoughtful Holi gift ideas for your loved ones.

A Holi-themed cake

Holi is incomplete without indulging in sweet and delightful desserts. So, what's better than gifting a yummy and pretty-looking Holi-themed cake to your loved one during this festival of colors? Gifting a sweet treat will impress the receiver and strengthen your bond with them. You can also add a sweet note along with a small pouch full of handmade chocolates and organic gulaal.

A personal care kit

After playing Holi with vibrant colors for a few hours, your skin can become rough and dry. A personal care kit is a thoughtful gift idea for your loved ones as it will take care of their skin post-Holi. You can pack skincare items like moisturizing lotion, scented tissues, hand cream, rose water, herbal scrub, and soap-free cleanser in a decorative box.

A basket full of herbal colors, and balloons

Herbal colors are a better choice for Holi since they are both skin-friendly and eco-friendly. Buy a cute basket made of jute and add two jars of herbal gulaal, one packet of magic balloons, some gulaal color smoke sticks, a few incense sticks, and a potli of scented herbal tesu flower in it. You can also add a bamboo plant to the basket.

A Holi-special t-shirt along with a colorful cushion

A Holi-themed customized t-shirt is one of the best gifts for your loved ones for this occasion. You can customize funny quotes on the t-shirt like "The Big Bhaag Theory," "Rang Barse," or "Holi Aa Gayi!" You can also add a colorful personalized cushion to the gift bag featuring Holi memories from previous years. This will make the festival more memorable for them.

Religious idols

Apart from being the festival of colors, Holi also celebrates the eternal and divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Therefore, gifting religious idols to your friends and family members is also a great option, as it symbolizes both friendship and love. You can gift brass or silver idols of Radha and Krishna along with dhoop cones and sandalwood.