5 effective home remedies to treat toenail fungus

Feb 13, 2023

Toenail fungus can make your nails brittle and crumbly

Also called onychomycosis, toenail fungus is a common fungal infection that causes discoloration on your toenails making them brittle, ragged, or crumbly. In certain cases, the condition may cause pain or a slightly foul odor as well. Usually caused by fungi, it affects up to 14% of the general population. There are lots of natural and home remedies that can help treat the condition.

Tea tree oil

Packed with antibacterial and antifungal properties, tea tree oil can help treat the brittleness, pain, and discomfort associated with toenail fungus. According to a 2013 study, tea tree oil was effective in reducing the growth of Trichophyton rubrum fungus in nail infections. Mix tea tree oil with coconut oil and apply it to the affected areas using a cotton swab. Use this twice daily.

Epsom salt

Epsom salt contains anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties that help heal infections like toenail fungus and athlete's foot. It also takes care of your foot health by improving circulation, reducing foot odor, and making the skin soft. Mix Epsom salt with warm water and soak your feet in it for 10-20 minutes. You can also add lavender essential oil to it for added benefits.

Garlic

Garlic is packed with strong antifungal properties that make it a great home remedy for treating toenail fungus. Garlic contains allicin which helps kill a harmful microbe called Tinea pedis present in fungus along with other yeast formations. Place crushed or chopped garlic cloves on the affected area for 30 minutes. You can do this every day for a week to attain good results.

Baking soda

Baking soda is not only effective in neutralizing foot odor but also heal toenail fungus. It helps in absorbing excess moisture from your foot which is a common cause of the condition. It has fungistatic properties that can prevent them from growing. You can mix baking soda with water and apply the paste to the affected areas. Rinse off with water after 10-20 minutes.

Black tea

Packed with tannic acid, black tea keeps your feet dry and helps close the pores of your foot thereby reducing sweating. It also kills bacteria which in turn helps heal your toenail fungus. Boil water with tea bags and let the solution cool for some time. Soak your feet in the solution for 30 minutes. Try this daily to heal the condition.