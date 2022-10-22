India

15 laborers travelling home for Diwali die in bus-truck collision

15 laborers travelling home for Diwali die in bus-truck collision

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 22, 2022, 10:43 am 1 min read

Most of the laborers killed in the accident were on way home for Diwali

At least 15 persons died and 40 others were injured after a bus ferrying them crashed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur when it rammed into a mangled truck that had collided with another vehicle late on Friday night. At the time of accident, about 100 passengers, primarily laborers from UP, were onboard.

Details Critically injured being treated at Rewa hospital

According to officials, those injured in the accident were sent to a nearby hospital in Suhagi, and seriously wounded were being treated at the Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The majority of the passengers on the bus were laborers from Uttar Pradesh who were returning home for Diwali, said Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin.