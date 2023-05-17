India

'Biased': India rejects US report criticizing alleged attacks on minorities

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 17, 2023, 12:44 pm 1 min read

The report criticizes alleged attacks on religious minorities in India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday called a report by the United States (US) State Department "motivated" and "biased" as it criticized the country over alleged attacks on religious minorities, reported PTI. Bagchi asserted that such reports were based on "misinformation and flawed understanding." Notably, the annual report on international religious freedom expressed concerns over alleged attacks in India.

Will continue to have frank exchanges with US: Bagchi

Talking to reporters, Bagchi said, "We are aware of the release of the US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom... Motivated and biased commentary by some US officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports." He, however, added that India values its partnership with the US and "will continue to have frank exchanges on issues of concern to us."

Report provides fact-based information: US

Notably, the report also claimed that far too many governments, including those in Russia, India, China, and Saudi Arabia, continue to "freely target faith community members." According to US State Secretary Antony Blinken, the report provides a comprehensive and fact-based view of the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories worldwide.