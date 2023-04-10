Entertainment

West Hollywood witnesses massive protests against anti-drag laws: All details

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 10, 2023, 11:53 am 2 min read

On Sunday (April 9), thousands of protesters took to the streets in West Hollywood to protest against the recent anti-drag laws passed by the Government of Tennessee, United States. The law bans drag shows in public so that kids don't watch them. Other prominent states of the US, such as Arizona, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, are also trying to follow suit now.

But first, what does the term 'drag queen' mean?

The term "drag queen" is used to refer to people (usually men) who cross-dress as women, typically in an exaggerated or flamboyant manner and with heavy makeup that draws attention. Such performers can often be seen during plays, drag shows, carnivals, nightclubs, LGBT pride parades, lip-syncing, live singing, acting, and giving musical performances. They are accorded a place in the LGBTQ+ community.

The march was in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community

According to the protesters, the march was a show of support and solidarity for everyone who is a part of the LGBTQ+ community in the US, especially the ones who identify as transgenders. Per Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, "This year alone more than 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation has been introduced and passed throughout the United States."

What does the new legislation say?

Tennesse's Governor Bill Lee has denied the allegations of any possible discrimination and simply views the bill as a method of "child protection." The law "restricts adult cabaret performances in public or in the presence of children" and "those found violating the anti-drag law face misdemeanor charges in the first instance, punishable by a fine up to $2,500 or/and a year in jail."

