India

The Kerala Story contains hate speech: West Bengal to SC

The Kerala Story contains hate speech: West Bengal to SC

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 17, 2023, 12:26 pm 1 min read

Defending its ban on ﻿The Kerala Story, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government told the Supreme Court in its affidavit that the film contains "manipulated facts" and "hate speech" in multiple scenes that may hurt people's faith and trigger disharmony between communities. The state government said the petitioners should have approached the Calcutta High Court which is already hearing four cases over this issue.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies since the launch of its trailer. The movie portrays a large-scale targeted proselytization campaign being run in Kerala to lure women from other faiths and recruit them to the international terror group ISIS.

The film has been termed a propaganda piece targeting Muslims and the Kerala government ruled by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM).