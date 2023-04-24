Business

Zilingo's ex-CEO Ankiti Bose files $100mn defamation suit: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 24, 2023, 11:13 am 2 min read

Ankiti Bose was allegedly at the thick of financial irregularities at Zilingo

The tale of Singapore-based fashion start-up Zilingo and its India-born co-founder Ankiti Bose is one of caution. From being valued at $1 billion to liquidation, the start-up's fall was swift. Bose was allegedly at the center of everything that went wrong with the start-up. Now, she has filed a $100 million defamation suit against angel investor Mahesh Murthy. Let's see what led to this.

Why does this story matter?

Zilingo's meltdown had rattled the tech industry in Southeast Asia. Allegations of financial irregularities and mismanagement, souring relationships, a social smear campaign, and finally, liquidation - it had everything.

Bose, who was once a hotshot in the start-up world, was fired from the company in May 2022, over the way she ran the company.

She called her termination "an unfair witch hunt."

Murthy allegedly said Bose took money from Sequoia

Bose's suit against Murthy, a co-founder of Seedfund, is related to an article that appeared in the March issue of the Outlook Business magazine. In the article, Murthy talked about start-up founders who illegally took money from their companies. He referred to "one lady" who "ran a popular fashion portal and took Sequoia's money." Bose alleges Murthy was referring to her.

The article accused the 'lady' of making dubious payments

According to Murthy, the said "lady" got her firm to pay Rs. 70 crore to her lawyer and Rs. 10 crore to a PR agency. All while the start-up failed to earn Rs. 10 crore gross income, he added. He does not mention Bose's name in the article. However, allegations of malpractice against Bose are well-known.

Inexplicable payments worth over $10 million were made

Interestingly, Bose's suit comes after an Inc42 report about financial irregularities at Zilingo and her role in them. Per the report, whistleblowers revealed a series of payments worth over $10 million approved by Bose to various companies. These payments did not have any explanation or connection to Zilingo's operations. Chief among them is over $9 million (around Rs. 70 crore) paid to Algo Legal.

Bose's salary increased by 10 times

Bose also allegedly tried to bump the revenue of the company with the help of some creative accounting, the report said. Another interesting allegation is how Bose gave herself, another co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, and COO Aadi Vaidya a salary bump. Her salary reportedly grew 10x between 2017 and 2019. Kapoor and Vaidya saw an increase of 3x and 7x, respectively.