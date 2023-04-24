Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 24, 2023, 10:40 am 3 min read

Ethereum has fallen 11.24% from last week

Bitcoin has surged 0.36% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,711.92. It is 7.55% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.09% from yesterday to trade at $1,863.10. It has fallen 11.24% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $536.64 billion and $224.46 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $331.43, which is 0.18% up from yesterday and a 4.56% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 0.64% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.27% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.52%) and $0.077 (down 1.25%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 15.56% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.69 (down 0.56%), $6.4980 (flat), $0.000011 (down 2.10%), and $1.01 (down 1.10%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 15.56% while Polka Dot has fallen 6.50%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 10.55% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 13.85%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Flow, Stacks, UNUS SED LEO, BitTorrent(New), and Litecoin. They are trading at $0.99 (up 3.85%), $0.77 (up 2.93%), $3.57 (up 1.74%), $0.00000066 (up 1.37%), and $87.64 (up 1.34%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.24%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are WOO Network, Injective, Zilliqa, Arbitrum, and Neo. They are trading at $0.22 (down 12.06%), $6.72 (down 9.83%), $0.033 (down 8.24%), $1.35 (down 6.58%), and $10.91 (down 3.78%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $6.62 billion (up 11.03%) and $0.59 billion (down 0.23%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.24 billion which is up 11.49% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.86 (down 1.17%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $27,705.92 (up 0.39%), $7.13 (up 0.14%), and $5.45 (down 0.69%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $5.45 (down 1.46%), $3.97 (up 0.53%), $0.55 (down 0.84%), $0.55 (down 1.22%), and $1.02 (down 1.37%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.01 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.19 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.