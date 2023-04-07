India

Namibian cheetah which fled, rescued and brought back to Kuno

Written by Anujj Trehaan

Oban went missing for five days, was later tranquilized and brought back

Remember the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park last year? Well, turns out that one of them recently fled and was reported missing for five days. The officials of the forest department ran a search operation and fortunately, it was rescued and brought back to the national park just in time. Here's the full story.

Oban was released into the wild but went missing

Oban was among the four cheetahs that were released into the wild at Kuno. The male cheetah was accompanied by Asha and later, Elton and Freddie followed suit. However, on April 2, it was reported that Oban crossed boundaries and went missing for five days. A rescue operation quickly began in search of it and to avoid any mishap.

It was initially spotted at Jhar Baroda, 20 km away

Upon being reported missing, Oban was first spotted at Jhar Baroda Village, which is 20 km away from Kuno National Park. Post that, it was seen drinking water from a river in Parvati Baroda Village. Interestingly, it was seen prancing near the national park's boundaries for some time, however, it didn't enter. Instead, it moved toward the buffer zone in the Nahad-Silpur area.

It rested for two days at Piparwas forest, Pohri tehsil

After roaming around multiple locations for days, Oban was seen staying and resting at Piparwas forest in Pohri tehsil. It even hunted a black buck to calm its hunger pangs. However, the team couldn't make it to the destination on time and began searching for it around forests and villages in the vicinity. Even the folks from Agra Forest Range joined the mission.

Oban was tranquilized and brought back to Kuno

After days of searching, the moment finally arrived when Oban was seen in Rampura Village. The team gave it a tranquilizer and carefully brought it back to Kuno National Park. With this, the villagers breathed a sigh of relief as they were terrorized by its presence in Rampura. Later, Oban was reunited with Asha, Elton, and Freddie.

Good news: Kuno welcomes four adorable, newly-born cheetah cubs

Recently, a good piece of news came in from Kuno National Park as Siyaya and Freddie welcomed four newly-born cubs. The cheetah cubs are healthy and the government is giving you the onus to name them. Yes! A contest on the same is currently ongoing on MyGovIndia's official website, so don't miss out on the chance!