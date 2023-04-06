India

Haryana: Canada-returned woman killed by boyfriend she wanted to marry

The victim's dead body was allegedly buried in a field (Representational image)

In a horrific incident, the skeletal remains of a Canada-returned woman, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Haryana's Gumad village in June last year, were found by the Bhiwani Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Tuesday. According to reports, the victim, Neelam (23), came to India to marry her boyfriend, who allegedly shot her twice and buried her in his field.

Accused confessed to the gruesome murder

The police said that the accused, Sunil, has confessed to the killing. The investigation was launched after Neelam's family met with state Home Minister Anil Vij and asked him to order an investigation. Notably, Neelam's sister filed a missing report last year, which said that Neelam moved to Canada for work but came to India in January 2022 after Sunil promised to marry her.