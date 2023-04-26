India

COVID-19 update: India registers 9,629 new cases, 29 deaths

COVID-19 update: India registers 9,629 new cases, 29 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 11:15 am 1 min read

The active coronavirus cases were reported at 61,013

India registered 9,629 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a 44.6% increase compared to the previous day, the Union Health Ministry's data revealed on Wednesday morning. With this, the COVID-19 case tally has now risen to more than 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, the active coronavirus cases were reported at 61,013, the ministry's data said.

29 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours

The official data also revealed that the death toll in the country went up to 5,31,398 with 29 new fatalities on Tuesday. Moreover, over 4.43 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease in India since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, the central government has administered 220.66 crore vaccination doses. Notably, the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.