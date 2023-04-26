India

No threat: Police after bomb scare at Delhi Public School

No threat: Police after bomb scare at Delhi Public School

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 11:00 am 1 min read

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning

The Delhi Public School in Mathura Road, New Delhi, received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, reported ANI. Following an investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Deo said that no suspicious object was found on the premises and the situation was normal. "Bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team are sanitizing the school buildings," he added.

Similar incident occurred earlier in April

The Indian School in South Delhi's Sadiq Nagar also received a bomb threat earlier this month, following which it was evacuated, per NDTV. The Delhi Police said that the administration received the information through email. However, it was later declared a hoax after the bomb squad inspected the school premises carefully. A similar hoax email was sent to the same school last November.