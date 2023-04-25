India

Mumbai: Man jumps in pool, leaves senior citizen dead

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 07:59 pm 1 min read

The deceased suffered injuries on his neck and other body parts (Representational image)

A 72-year-old man died after an individual allegedly jumped on him from a height at Ozon swimming pool in Mumbai's Goregaon West, Maharashtra, on Sunday. According to PTI, the deceased, identified as Vishnu Samant, was swimming when a 20-year-old man allegedly jumped into the pool. Officials said Samant suffered injuries on his neck and other parts of his body.

Case registered against the accused

Per reports, Samant was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. A case was registered in the matter after Samant's wife filed a police complaint. Officials have booked the accused under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (causing death by negligence).