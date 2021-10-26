TV Today network sues Newslaundry for defamation seeking Rs. 2cr

TV Today Network has also accused Newslaundry of copyright infringement.

The broadcaster TV Today Network has filed a Rs. 2 crore defamation suit against news portal Newslaundry in the Delhi High Court. The network is home to news channels India Today and Aaj Tak. TV Today has accused Newslaundry, its CEO Abhinandan Sekhri, and others of "piggy-backing" on the network and also infringing on its copyrights. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Newslaundry often publishes content satirizing other news portals, including channels of the TV Today network. The portal has been accused of copyright infringement before and has had its YouTube channel suspended. The network has sought a permanent injunction on Newslaundry's controversial content, which may restrict several of the latter's shows. The suit is likely to be heard on Thursday.

'Newslaundry lowered network's reputation'

Newslaundry's content consistently denigrates, deprecates, ridicules, and derogates TV Today's broadcasts, the suit argues. These "false and defamatory statements" lowered TV Today's reputation in the "eyes of the right-thinking members of the society," mentions the suit, filed through lawyers Hrishikesh Baruah and Pranav Jain.

What are the allegations?

The suit alleges that Newslaundry's actions caused defamation to TV Today Network, its channels, anchors, employees, and management. The actions allegedly caused prejudice to the network's commercial reputation and goodwill. The suit claims Newslaundry used the network's original cinematograph films and sound recordings to make their programs "more interesting, attractive, or enjoyable." Newslaundry was "piggy-backing" on TV Today's work, it adds.

Google, Facebook, Twitter summoned

The suit argues that unpermitted and unlicensed use of the original cinematograph films and sound recordings of TV Today is not protected under Section 52 of the Copyright Act, 1957. The suit seeks permanent and mandatory injunction against Newslaundry and the other defendants. The search engine Google and social media platforms Facebook and Twitter have reportedly been arraigned as defendants in the suit.

Newslaundry-TV Today's tiff not new

Newslaundry is an online news portal that also reports on the Indian media industry. It often publishes satirical content critiquing the media industry through its shows. These shows feature videos and sound clips from other news portals. TV Today had recently approached YouTube for copyright infringement which resulted in the suspension of Newslaundry's channel on the video-sharing platform. Some videos were also removed.