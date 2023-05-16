India

Weather update: Delhi continues to sizzle amid dust storms

Light rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday, but no major respite from heat: IMD

Delhiites are expected to see slight relief from the scorching heat as thundershowers and light rain are likely for two days, starting from Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are going to continue in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and pockets of Odisha for the next two days, it said.

The national capital on Monday reported a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Delhi was 25.2 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the relative humidity oscillated between 46% and 28%.

However, some parts of India experienced some rainfall after Cyclone Mocha made its landfall along the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh, said reports.

Rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi from Thursday: IMD

The IMD said thunderstorms and rainfall are also likely to occur in the national capital on Thursday. The weather office stated that clear skies are predicted with no relief thereafter, with temperatures expected to hover beyond 40 degrees Celsius from Friday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, dust-laden strong winds prevailed over Delhi-NCR since 6:00am, reducing the visibility to 1,100 metres at the Delhi airport.

IMD scientist provides weather update

"Due to local conditions such as high moisture content and heat, there is a 50% chance of light rain and drizzle on Tuesday," IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava stated as per Hindustan Times. "Another western disturbance will occur beginning on May 17 (Wednesday). Finally, there is a chance of rain on May 18 (Thursday) due to its impact," he added.

Yellow alert for heatwave in 8 Odisha districts

Meanwhile, high temperatures continued to prevail across Odisha as at least 15 places there reported temperatures of more than 42 degrees Celsius on Monday. On Tuesday, the weather department forecasted heatwave conditions for three more days there while issuing a yellow warning for eight districts. As per the IMD, these districts include Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, and Sonepur, among others.

Northeast set to receive rainfall: Report

The weather department also forecasted heavy rainfall on Tuesday in some parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram. Isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are set to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning on Tuesday, according to a forecast by the IMD.