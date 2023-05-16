India

COVID-19 update: India records 656 new cases, 12 deaths

COVID-19 update: India records 656 new cases, 12 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 16, 2023, 10:37 am 1 min read

India registered 12 new COVID-19 fatalities in last 24 hours

India recorded 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a slight drop compared to 801 cases the day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Tuesday morning. The country's tally of coronavirus infections has now increased to more than 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with 12 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,31,790.

Active cases dip to 13,037 in past 24 hours

The official data revealed that the country's active caseload declined to 13,037. As of now, over 4.44 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is currently at 98.79%. Additionally, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens in India since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.