India

Delhi: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman at Metro station

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 15, 2023, 01:17 pm 1 min read

The Delhi Metro Police have filed a case regarding the matter

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a woman inside a lift at Jasola Metro Station on April 4, reported NDTV. The accused, identified as 26-year-old Rajesh Kumar, allegedly exposed his private parts in the lift and touched the woman with them. He reportedly works as a housekeeping staff member at a private hospital in Delhi.

Police caught suspect with help of security footage

Following the incident, the woman, reportedly an architect by profession, objected to Kumar's actions. However, the accused then ran away without boarding any train. According to the police, Kumar was tracked down with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and local intelligence. Moreover, the Delhi Metro Police have filed a case regarding the matter.