India

IndiGo to buy 500 Airbus planes in mega aviation deal

IndiGo to buy 500 Airbus planes in mega aviation deal

Written by Chanshimla Varah June 19, 2023 | 08:17 pm 1 min read

IndiGo to buy 500 Airbus planes

Indian low-cost giant IndiGo has signed a deal to buy 500 aircraft from Airbus at the Paris Air Show on Monday, Reuters reported. The multibillion-dollar deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft, surpassing Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year, when it placed an order with Airbus and Boeing for 470 aircraft.

Airline has already secured orders for 830 A320 family aircraft

Reportedly, IndiGo has already secured orders for 830 A320 family aircraft from Airbus over the years, with around 500 of those orders yet to be delivered. With Monday's order, this airline's backlog has reached a four-figure total of 1,330 aircraft. Earlier reports estimated the new aircraft order to be worth around $50 billion, but the actual amount could be less due to discounts.

Order will bring strategic relationship between IndiGo and Airbus: Airline

"This new order will bring the strategic relationship between IndiGo and Airbus to an unprecedented depth and breadth. Since its inception in 2006, IndiGo has ordered a massive...1.330 aircraft with Airbus," IndiGo said. The airline added that the fuel-efficient A320NEO family aircraft will help it retain its "strong focus" on cutting operational costs and delivering fuel efficiency while maintaining high standards of reliability.

Share this timeline