Netherlands: Government collapses following dispute over immigration policy

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 08, 2023 | 11:27 am 2 min read

Dutch government has collapsed following dispute over immigration policy

The Dutch government collapsed on Friday after failing to achieve a unified resolution on migration policy owing to serious differences between the ruling coalition parties. Prime Minister Mark Rutte also announced his resignation on Friday (local time), implying a general election later this year. According to reports, Rutte and his cabinet will serve as a caretaker government until a new government is formed.

Why does this story matter?

The Netherlands has one of the most stringent immigration regulations in Europe. Nonetheless, under criticism from right-wing groups, Rutte reportedly sought more measures to curb the influx of asylum seekers further. The coalition government has been trying to reach an agreement for months, discussing various parameters and whether to create classes of asylum: temporary for those escaping violence and permanent for persons fleeing persecution.

'Irreconcilable' differences exist within government on migration: PM Rutte

Addressing the media in The Hague, Rutte said on Friday, "It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy." "And today, unfortunately, we have to draw the conclusion that those differences are irreconcilable. That is why I will immediately...offer the resignation of the entire cabinet to the king in writing," he added.

Meeting of coalition failed to reach agreement

According to reports, the four-party ruling coalition failed to reach an agreement on migration policy during late-night meetings presided over by Rutte on Wednesday and Thursday. This further deepens the ideological differences that have existed since the coalition's formation over 18 months ago. Meanwhile, the leader of the Green Left, Jesse Klaver, called for elections, stating, "This country needs a change of direction."

Differences led to two factions in coalition

Due to the differences in opinion, the coalition government was divided into two factions. The D66 and fellow centrist party ChristenUnie or Christian Union opposed more immigration controls, whereas Rutte's conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy and the Christian Democrats supported the same.

Growing migration issues in Netherlands

Migration emerged as a major issue in Europe, particularly ahead of the upcoming European Union parliament elections next year. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is currently facing the problem of dealing with a massive inflow of refugees from Ukraine, with around 21,500 persons from outside Europe reportedly seeking asylum in 2022. This has burdened the country's already scarce housing capacity and triggered a political storm.

