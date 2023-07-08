World

Modi France visit: Macron to host ceremonial dinner at Louvre

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 08, 2023 | 10:33 am 3 min read

Know about PM Modi's schedule during France visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron when he arrives in Paris next week to take the Indo-French bilateral ties to new heights. According to reports, he will address a diaspora event on the first day at the iconic performing arts center La Seine Musicale. Here's everything else you need to know about Modi's visit to France.

Why does this story matter?

Modi will reportedly arrive in France on July 13 as he has been invited as the guest of honor for the July 14 Bastille Day Parade (France's National Day). This is a rare honor as France isn't known for inviting foreign dignitaries every year to the parade. The visit holds major significance as it is expected to strengthen the strategic relationship between the nations.

Modi, Macron's high-profile dinner at Elysee Palace

After addressing the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale, the Indian prime minister will reportedly be hosted by the French president for a private dinner at his Elysee Palace residence in Paris. As per reports, both leaders will go over major bilateral and global issues during this private dinner. However, a formal delegation-level discussion will happen after the Bastille Day Parade.

Macron to give Modi tour of Louvre Museum

Reportedly, Macron will also be hosting Modi at the famous Louvre Museum's Cour Marly courtyard for a ceremonial dinner, set to be attended by more than 250 dignitaries. After enjoying a sumptuous vegetarian spread, Macron might take Modi for a tour around the Louvre. The two leaders may also get photographed with Louvre's world-famous attraction, the painting of Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci.

Both leaders to watch firework display over Eiffel Tower

According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, both leaders are scheduled to enjoy a fireworks display over the Eiffel Tower from the Louvre's terrace after the tour of the iconic museum. Furthermore, Modi's two-day visit is expected to emphasize the partnership between the nations in pursuing ambitious objectives in sectors like strategic collaboration, cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and scientific advancements.

French ambassador spoke on Modi's France visit next week

Earlier this week, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain described the Indian PM's upcoming Paris visit as something with "maximum impact and maximum outcomes." Speaking to India Today, Lenain emphasized the progress in defense cooperation and stated, "We're going to have Indian troops marching on the Champs-Élysées at the beginning of Bastille Day, and we have Indian Rafale participating in the fly past."

Ongoing violence in France ahead of Modi's visit

Separately, it is worth noting that Modi's visit to France comes at a time when the country is witnessing violent clashes after 17-year-old Nahel M was allegedly shot dead by a cop during a traffic stop in Nanterre. While the entire incident was captured on video, it also triggered widespread demands for a thorough review of law enforcement's regulations governing the usage of firearms.

