World

Teen kept as 'sex slave' by mother for 8 years

Teen kept as 'sex slave' by mother for 8 years

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 07, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

'Missing' Texas teen held as 'sex slave' by mother: Report

A man from Texas, who allegedly went missing eight years ago as a teenager, was living with his mother the entire time, the Houston Police revealed. The victim, identified as Rudy Farias, has now made abuse allegations almost a week after he was found near a church. Per reports, Rudy's mother, Janie Santana, hid him for nearly a decade while lying and abusing him.

Activist makes bombshell claims against Rudy's mother

According to the news outlet Fox News, detectives with the Houston Police Department's missing persons unit interviewed Rudy and his mother on Wednesday in the presence of activist Quanell X at a hotel. "She (Janie) would ask him to play daddy. She told him that he (Rudy) had to be the husband," claimed activist Quanell X.

Janie would make Rudy sleep in bed with her: Activist

The activist further alleged that Janie threatened the victim and told him that he would get into trouble with the cops if he said anything. In a separate report by Fox 26 Houston, the activist claimed that the alleged victim said that his mother would make him sleep with her in a bed.

Activist Quanell X speaking to media

Rudy went missing in 2015

In March 2015, 17-year-old Rudy was reported missing by his mother after he took his two dogs for a walk near his family's home in the northeast area of Houston. While the dogs were found, the police failed to track down the whereabouts of the teenager. Eight years later, Rudy, now 25, miraculously turned up outside a southeast Houston church on June 29.

Police denies claims of abuse: Report

Meanwhile, The Independent reported that the police have so far denied the claims of abuse by his mother. Moreover, investigators said that the district attorney would not be pursuing charges in regards to "fictitious reports." The police also denied discussing "specifics of the interviews" and didn't confirm or deny if the reported contents of the interrogation were "factual," reported The New York Post.

Video of Rudy leaving after police interogation

Share this timeline