Nepal: Opposition demands Prachanda's resignation over 'India appoints PM' row

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 06, 2023 | 07:31 pm 3 min read

The opposition demanded Prachanda's resignation, saying that Nepal doesn't need a PM appointed by Delhi

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda found himself in a soup after his remarks on Sardar Pritam Singh hinted at India's alleged intervention in the Himalayan country's internal politics. Soon after, the opposition demanded Prachanda's resignation, saying he should step down on "moral grounds" and that Nepal "doesn't need a PM appointed by Delhi." Reportedly, some ruling party leaders also criticized his statement.

Why does this story matter?

It has been widely reported earlier that India trusts Prachanda, a former Maoist rebel leader, more than former PM KP Sharma Oli, who currently heads Nepal's main opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML). Prachanda became PM for the third time in December 2022 with backing from India. In the following months, several parties including the CPN-UML quit the ruling coalition.

Prachanda was speaking at release of book on Pritam Singh

The controversy erupted on Sunday while Prachanda was speaking at the launch of the book, Roads to the Valley: The Legacy of Sardar Pritam Singh in Nepal written by Kirandeep Sandhu. Singh was a native of India who had settled in Nepal and was a pioneer trucking entrepreneur who, according to Prachanda, played a significant role in enhancing the ties between India and Nepal.

'Singh traveled to Delhi several times to make me PM'

Prachanda said that Singh "once made efforts" to make him Nepal's PM. "He traveled to Delhi several times and held multiple rounds of talks with political leaders in Kathmandu to make me the PM," Prachanda said. However, he later clarified, saying that what he said was quoted from what Singh had said in the book, but his statements were "misinterpreted to cause a stir."

Wanted to show Singh was also interested in politics: Prachanda

"I wanted to show that Pritam Singh was not only interested in social service and transport business but also in politics and that he had lobbied with parties in Delhi as well as in Nepal to make me the prime minister," he added.

No right to continue on post: Opposition

Meanwhile, the CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) shouted slogans saying, "A prime minister appointed by New Delhi does not have the right to continue in the post." CPN-UML lawmaker Raghuji Pant demanded Prachanda's resignation in Nepal's lower house. Prachanda's party, Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) leader Ganesh Shah said Prachanda should have cautiously chosen diplomatic words while "speaking about such sensitive issue."

