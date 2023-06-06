India

'Largest-ever' LSD seizure: NCB busts darknet-based drug network

LSD is a synthetic chemical-based drug

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday cracked down on a pan-India drugs trafficking network that operated through the dark web, reported ANI. According to officials, they took hold of 15,000 LSD drug blots in the agency's "largest-ever seizure in the last two decades" and arrested six people. Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is a synthetic chemical-based drug and belongs to psychedelics.

Drug network used cryptocurrencies for payments

The NCB informed that it also seized 2.5 kg of imported marijuana and Rs. 4.65 lakh in cash from the suspects. Officials said the darknet-based network used cryptocurrencies for payments, private messaging applications to communicate, and couriers for deliveries. The network was reportedly spread across Poland, the Netherlands, the United States (US), and various states in India.