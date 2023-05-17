Auto

2023 Hero Karizma ZMR tourer showcased: Check what's new

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 17, 2023, 04:43 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero Karizma ZMR rolls on 17-inch designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Ahead of its launch, Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the all-new Karizma ZMR at a recently-concluded dealers-only event in India. The supersport offering will likely be based on an all-new platform and shall feature a BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine. To recall, the iconic moniker was retired by the homegrown bikemaker back in 2019 due to a sharp decline in its sales figures.

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp (then Hero Honda) revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler market with the introduction of the Karizma in 2003.

The sports tourer was the first made-in-India motorcycle to compete in the competitive "quarter-liter" (250cc) segment on our shores.

After a span of two decades, the bikemaker is now gearing up to reveal a new-generation Karizma ZMR model soon to re-capture its lost glory.

The motorcycle features sharp-looking body panels

The upcoming Hero Karizma ZMR looks drastically different from the previous-generation model. The sports tourer follows an aggressive design philosophy and features sharp-looking body panels, a sculpted fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a fully-faired design, a sleek LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a tapered rear section with an LED taillight. It rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

It comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, the new-generation Hero Karizma ZMR comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for improved braking performance. The motorcycle will likely offer dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the sports tourer offering are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be offered with an all-new 210cc engine

The technical details of the all-new 210cc engine in the upcoming Karizma ZMR are yet to be disclosed by Hero MotoCorp. We expect the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill to produce around 25hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque.

How much will the 2023 Hero Karizma ZMR cost?

Hero MotoCorp used to charge Rs. 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the now-discontinued ZMR model in India. However, the Indian market has evolved rapidly in recent years, along with the implementation of the stricter BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. We expect the new-generation sports tourer to carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, once it officially arrives on our shores.