Auto

Tesla teases its next electric car but where is Roadster

Tesla teases its next electric car but where is Roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 17, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Tesla Roadster has a claimed range of up to 1,000km. Representative image (Photo credit: Tesla)

US-based EV maker Tesla has officially teased its next electric car at the recently-held annual shareholder meeting. Although such events are not generally used to showcase or announce new products, CEO Elon Musk decided to give a glimpse of the upcoming EV at the event. The silhouette looks like a hatchback. This makes us wonder what happened to the highly-anticipated Roadster EV.

Why does this story matter?

With a push toward carbon neutrality and green mobility solutions in recent years, all automakers are busy developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Tesla has been known for pushing the boundaries of all-electric mobility with the likes of the Model S, Model X, and even the fully-electric truck, the Semi.

Now, the company is planning to introduce an all-electric hatchback as its most affordable offering.

The upcoming EV could likely be Tesla Model 2

At the shareholder meeting, Musk announced that the upcoming car is being "built." This confirms that the EV has moved past the design phase, and is currently in a early prototype stage. From the silhouette, we can assume that the upcoming car will be a smaller electric hatchback, often referred to as the "$25,000 Tesla" or even as the "Tesla Model 2."

What about the highly-anticipated Roadster model?

Originally announced in 2017, the production of the Roadster model has been delayed till now. The EV was intended to be a flagship offering for the company. However, with the announcement of the upcoming electric hatchback, questions about the Roadster are being raised.

A quick look at the Tesla Roadster

Tesla Roadster features a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlamps, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillights, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Inside, it has a four-seater cabin (2+2) with leather upholstery, a yoke-style steering wheel, and a vertically-oriented infotainment panel. The EV is backed by a triple-motor setup with a 200kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 1,000km.

Production of the Roadster pushed to 2024

With multiple pre-orders already in place for the Roadster, Tesla is planning to finalize the design and engineering aspects of its upcoming flagship model soon. According to Musk, the details of the high-performance EV should be finalized by the end of this year, with its production "hopefully" slated to begin in 2024. Musk emphasized that it is not a commitment as of now.