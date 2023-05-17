Auto

Top features of the 2024 Range Rover SV SUV

2024 Range Rover SV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Tata Motors-owned British SUV specialist Land Rover has revealed its flagship offering, the Range Rover with MY-2024 updates for the global markets. The automaker will now be providing the "SV Bespoke commissioning service" for the SUV to offer a wide variety of customization options to its potential buyers. The car is available with a choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

From a utilitarian off-roader to a uber luxury vehicle, the image of the Range Rover has shifted since its arrival in 1969.

The SUV, in all its five generations, has managed to please both critics and customers alike, with its off-roading capabilities and balanced on-road handling characteristics.

Now, with electrification becoming a priority in the automotive industry, the SUV gets a new PHEV variant.

The SUV features matrix LED headlights and flush-fitted door handles

On the design front, the 2024 Range Rover SV retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It features a typical boxy design with a clamshell bonnet, sleek matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a chrome-finished grille, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheels arches, and designer alloy wheels. Dual shark-fin antennas and blacked-out vertical LED taillights are available at the rear end.

The car is offered with 'SV Bespoke commissioning service'

With Land Rover's "SV Bespoke commissioning service," the flagship SUV can be extensively customized to suit the customer's needs. The seven-step service will offer a choice of about 230 paint options, along with a selection of natural wood veneers, exotic metallic trims, and premium upholstery.

It gets the brand's 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system

On the inside, the 2024 Range Rover SV has a luxurious four/five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard and premium upholstery. It has multi-zone climate control with an integrated air purifier, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a premium Meridian Signature sound system, and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It is backed by capable petrol-hybrid powertrain options

Powering the 2024 Range Rover SV is either a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine (606hp/750Nm) with mild-hybrid technology, or a 3.0-liter, straight-six, Ingenium mill paired with an electric motor and a 38.2kWh battery. The setup develops a combined output of 542hp. The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant delivers a range of over 100km in pure EV mode. Both motors are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.