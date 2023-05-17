Auto

Lamborghini Urus Essenza SCV12 v/s standard Urus: Know the differences

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 17, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars get a 4.0-liter V8 engine

Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled its Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 super SUV. Only 40 units of the vehicle are available and can be reserved by owners of the Essenza SCV12 track-only model. The Urus Performante-based vehicle flaunts several cosmetic changes but retains its 4.0-liter V8 engine. So, how does the ultra-premium four-wheeler fare against the standard Lamborghini Urus? Let us have a look.

Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 is visually more appealing

The Performante Essenza SCV12 flaunts a two-tone livery with color combinations chosen by the customer. Glossy/matte-finished carbon fiber elements, a lengthy hood with vents, 21-inch alloy wheels, sleek LED headlamps with Y-shaped DRLs, and quad exhaust tips are also available. The standard Urus offers LED headlights, a muscular bonnet with vents, 21-inch alloy rims, dual exhausts, and Y-shaped LED taillamps.

Both are on par in terms of dimensions

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 and the standard Urus SUVs have the same length (5,137mm) and width (2,181mm). However, the Essenza SCV12 has a marginally bigger wheelbase (3,0006mm v/s 3,003mm).

From racing-type bucket seats to special logos

Performante Essenza SCV12 has five seats, red door handles, black Alcantara upholstery, carbon fiber trim in matte/gloss finish, and black anodized aluminum elements. SCV12 track car's name and silhouette on the dashboard, and Lamborghini's 60th-anniversary logo are also visible. The standard Urus comes with chocolate brown leather upholstery, a center console armrest, and racing-type bucket seats. All of these are offered in Urus Performante.

What about tech features?

Both Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 and the standard Urus are equipped with an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, parking sensors, USB ports, a 21-speaker sound system, and auto climate control. They house a Lamborghini Infotainment System III with two touchscreen panels for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, traction control, and an ADAS suite ensure the passengers' safety.

They are fueled by a 657hp, V8 engine

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 and the standard Urus are fueled by a 4.0-liter, bi-turbo, V8 engine that generates 657hp of power and 850Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Urus is available in India at Rs. 4.18 crore

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 should cost more than the Performante it is based on, priced at $268,666 (around Rs. 2.2 crore). The standard Urus costs Rs. 4.18 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The Performante Essenza SCV12 is a better vehicle but it is meant for a select clientele. Other rich buyers will have to stick to the standard Urus.