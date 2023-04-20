Auto

2023 Lexus RX goes official in India: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2023, 11:54 am 2 min read

2023 Lexus RX rides on 19-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has introduced its mid-size SUV, the RX, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 95.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe-SUV is offered in two trim levels, namely RX 350h and RX 500h F SPORT Performance on our shore. To recall, the order books for the four-wheeler were opened in January at the Auto Expo 2023.

With the focus of the Indian market shifting toward SUVs in recent years, almost all carmakers have been busy introducing new SUV models on our shores.

The latest to join the ever-expanding list is the Lexus RX. Currently in its fifth-generation avatar, the mid-size luxury SUV is being offered in a hybrid variant to appeal to environment-conscious customers as well.

The SUV features the signature 'spindle grille' and all-LED lighting

Based on the enhanced GA-K platform, the 2023 Lexus RX looks futuristic with an angular design language. The SUV features a sculpted bonnet, signature 'spindle grille,' sleek LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, a sloping roofline, black roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillamps. It is available in 10 colors.

The car's interiors are based on the 'Tazuna' design philosophy

On the inside, the 2023 Lexus RX has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin based on the 'Tazuna' or human-centered design philosophy. The SUV gets a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery in a choice of six colors, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

It is equipped with Lexus Safety System+

For passengers' safety, the 2023 Lexus RX comes equipped with the latest-generation Lexus Safety System+. In its third iteration, the system consists of various ADAS functions such as a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Brake Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Tracing Assist, Intelligent High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The SUV also gets 9 airbags.

It is offered with capable powertrain options

Powering the 2023 Lexus RX is a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine (366hp/460Nm) in RX500h F SPORT Performance trim. The RX350h model gets a 2.5-liter, inline-four petrol mill with a mild-hybrid system (266hp/242Nm).