Volkswagen ID.4 GTX v/s Hyundai IONIQ 5: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both EVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the ID.4 GTX model in India soon. In the latest development, the German marque showcased the EV at its annual press conference on our shores. The e-SUV will be the brand's first-ever all-electric model for our country. However, it will have a tough challenge ahead in form of the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Which will be a better choice?

Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen has been at the forefront of mass-market green mobility solutions with its ID range of vehicles, since 2017. Its ID.4 model won the 2021 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award.

The crossover is now being considered for the Indian market.

However, it will have to go against an established rival, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which coincidentally won the WCOTY 2022 title.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is more pleasing to the eye

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille with an illuminated 'VW' logo, projector LED headlights, skid plates, blacked-out B-pillars, 21-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights with a 3D cluster design. Hyundai IONIQ 5 sports a clamshell hood, a sleek black band in place of a grille, LED headlights with squared-out DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 20-inch designer wheels, and pixel-style LED taillights.

IONIQ 5 is an overall larger EV

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is 4,584mm long, 1,852mm wide, 1,640mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,771mm. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an overall length of 4,635mm, a width of 1,890mm, a height of 1,625mm, and a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Both EVs are equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a glass roof, 8-way power-adjustable seats, multi-zone climate control, dual 12.25-inch screen setup, and a Bose sound system. Both EVs are equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions for passengers' safety.

IONIQ 5 promises a longer driving range

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is powered by either a single or dual-electric motor setup that is linked to a 77kWh battery pack. The setup has a claimed range of up to 520km with a single motor and 480km with dual motors. Hyundai IONIQ 5 runs on an electric motor paired with a 72.6kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 631km per charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will set you back by Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX starts at £52,865 (approximately Rs. 54.05 lakh) in the UK. In our opinion, the IONIQ 5 makes more sense on our shores, with its quirky design, large dimensions, tech-forward cabin, longer range, and Hyundai's wider reach for service network than Volkswagen.