What else to buy instead of 2023 KTM RC 390

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 19, 2023, 07:16 pm 3 min read

2023 KTM RC 390 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian two-wheeler marque KTM has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of the RC 390 in India. The OBD-2-compliant motorcycle now carries a price tag of Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The capable middleweight supersport remains unchanged, apart from the 373cc, liquid-cooled engine with slightly improved green credentials. However, with the introduction of capable rivals in recent years, is it still the champion?

First, a look at the KTM RC 390

The 2023 KTM RC 390 sits on a steel-trellis chassis with a bolt-on subframe and features a large 13.7-liter fuel tank, all-LED lighting, lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument console. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and a WP Apex suspension system. It draws power from a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 43hp/37Nm.

Keeway K300 R: Price starts at Rs. 2.65 lakh

Keeway K300 R has a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, dual-pod LED headlight, split-type seats, a clip-on handlebar, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillamp. It features disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, inverted forks on the front, and a mono-shock unit on the rear. It is fueled by a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 27.5hp/25Nm.

TVS Apache RR 310: Costs Rs. 2.72 lakh

TVS Apache RR 310 sports a race-specific trellis frame with optional race replica graphics, dual projector LED headlamps, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and red-colored 17-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Road 5 tires. It has petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, riding modes, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 313cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 34hp/27Nm.

BMW G 310 RR: Available at Rs. 2.95 lakh

BMW G 310 RR features a muscular fuel tank, dual projector LED headlight, upswept exhaust, split-type seats, LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels with Michelin Pilot Street tires. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, along with BMW Motorrad ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34hp/27Nm.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Priced at Rs. 3.4 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300 sports a massive 17-liter fuel tank, a twin-pod halogen headlight, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It features disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is offered with a 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that makes 38.4hp/27Nm.

Ultraviolette F77: Price begins at Rs. 3.8 lakh

Ultraviolette F77 sits on a steel-aluminum trellis frame and flaunts a muscular fuel tank-like structure with a charging port, an angular LED headlamp, V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, and dual LED taillights. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wsheels, dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking, and riding modes. It runs on a PMS electric motor (38.8hp/95Nm) and delivers 307km of range.