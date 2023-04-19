MG Comet EV goes official in India: Check features
British automaker MG Motor has introduced its Comet electric car in India. It is already on sale in certain South East Asian markets. Designed to be a city runabout, the four-wheeler has a boxy appearance and a four-seater cabin with a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 230km per charge.
Why does this story matter?
- MG Motor has dived head-first into developing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) based on its Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). The Comet EV is the latest to join this list.
- The four-wheeler's quirky looks and decent performance should appeal to buyers on our shores.
- In our market, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.
The car has a closed grille and 2 doors
MG Comet EV has a quirky tall-boy design language. It sports a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, dual-projector LED headlights, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, two large doors, sharp body lines, and small wheels with designer covers. Squared-out LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end of the vehicle.
It offers up to 230km of range
The MG Comet EV is powered by an electric motor mated to a 17.3kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 41.4hp/110Nm. The car promises a range of up to 230km per charge.
Four seats are there inside
The MG Comet EV comes with a four-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, fabric upholstery, manual AC, and power windows. It houses a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual airbags.
MG Comet EV: Pricing and availability
In India, MG Motor is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Comet EV. However, the four-wheeler is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).