MG Comet EV goes official in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 19, 2023, 06:44 pm 2 min read

The car delivers 230km of range (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor has introduced its Comet electric car in India. It is already on sale in certain South East Asian markets. Designed to be a city runabout, the four-wheeler has a boxy appearance and a four-seater cabin with a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 230km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

MG Motor has dived head-first into developing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) based on its Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). The Comet EV is the latest to join this list.

The four-wheeler's quirky looks and decent performance should appeal to buyers on our shores.

In our market, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

The car has a closed grille and 2 doors

MG Comet EV has a quirky tall-boy design language. It sports a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, dual-projector LED headlights, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, two large doors, sharp body lines, and small wheels with designer covers. Squared-out LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end of the vehicle.

It offers up to 230km of range

The MG Comet EV is powered by an electric motor mated to a 17.3kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 41.4hp/110Nm. The car promises a range of up to 230km per charge.

Four seats are there inside

The MG Comet EV comes with a four-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, fabric upholstery, manual AC, and power windows. It houses a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual airbags.

MG Comet EV: Pricing and availability

In India, MG Motor is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Comet EV. However, the four-wheeler is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).