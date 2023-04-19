Auto

BMW X3 M40i's bookings open in India: Check 5 alternatives

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 19, 2023, 05:28 pm 3 min read

BMW X3 M40i can be booked by paying Rs. 5 lakh (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is accepting bookings for the performance-oriented version of the X3 car in India, the M40i. The vehicle can be reserved by paying Rs. 5 lakh. The four-wheeler has a stylish look, a blacked-out tech-loaded cabin, and a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The SUV will be launched here in May. However, if you don't want to wait, check out top five alternatives to it.

BMW X3 M40i: Should cost around Rs. 68 lakh

BMW X3 M40i flaunts an M-specific kidney grille with vertical slats, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and sleek headlights. It is offered in Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Gray colors. It gets a blacked-out cabin with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof. The car runs on a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (335hp/500Nm) linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep Wrangler: Price begins at Rs. 59.05 lakh

Jeep Wrangler offers a flat bonnet, a multi-slat grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, circular LED headlights, squared windows, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. It comes with USB chargers, five seats, an 8-speaker sound system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console, four airbags, and a rear-view camera. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (268hp/400Nm) paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia EV6: Price starts at Rs. 60.95 lakh

Kia EV6 gets a 'Digital Tiger Face,' swept-back LED headlamps, full-width LED taillamp, flush-fitted door handles, a glass roof, and 19-inch alloy rims. Inside, there are eight airbags, a dual 12.3-inch display setup, a 14-speaker sound system, an AR head-up display, and an ADAS suite. It generates 225.86hp/350Nm with one motor and 320.5hp/605Nm with two. It promises a range of up to 708km.

Audi Q5: Price begins at Rs. 61.5 lakh

Audi Q5 has a hexagonal grille with honeycomb mesh, sleek LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a sunroof, and fog lights. Inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, ambient lighting, eight airbags, a 3D premium sound system, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. It draws power from a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that makes 245.6hp/370Nm.

Volvo XC60: Priced at Rs. 67.5 lakh

Volvo XC60 sports a wide chromed grille, LED headlights with 'Thor's Hammer' DRLs, LED taillights, 19-inch alloy rims, a sunroof, and a rear spoiler. Five seats, multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, a 15-speaker sound system, a touchscreen infotainment panel, Type-C chargers, and four-zone climate control, are available inside. It is backed by a mild-hybrid powertrain (250hp/350Nm) linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Range Rover Evoque: Costs Rs. 72.09 lakh

Range Rover Evoque comes with a chrome-surrounded grille, silvered skid plate, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, fog lights, and 18-inch alloy rims. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto support, six airbags, an ADAS suite, USB chargers, auto climate control, and rear AC vents. The SUV is offered with 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, both mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you get?

The Jeep Wrangler, Kia EV6, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and Range Rover Evoque can be considered good alternatives to the upcoming BMW X3 M40i. However, we would recommend either the Evoque or the Kia EV6.