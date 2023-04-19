Auto

Is 2023 KTM RC 200 better than Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 19, 2023, 05:01 pm 3 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

KTM has introduced the 2023 iteration of the RC 200 in India. The motorcycle now costs Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive supersport offering in the 200cc segment. Its nearest rival, the Bajaj RS200 also offers an engaging riding experience and is considered by critics as an all-round package. Is the Austrian fighter better than the Indian brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the enforcement of the stricter BS6 Phase 2 norms in India, the cost of cars and motorcycles has gone up by quite a margin.

Many bikemakers introduced their updated models, just to stay relevant in the Indian market.

KTM has now joined the bandwagon, with its OBD-2-compliant line-up, which includes its popular track-focused offerings such as the RC 200 and RC 390.

KTM RC 200 looks more appealing

KTM RC 200 has a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, a backlit LCD instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, and a slim LED taillamp. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets dual projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, full-fairing, a side-mounted exhaust, and a boomerang-shaped LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

RC 200 is lighter than the Pulsar RS200

KTM RC 200 has a seat height of 835mm, ground clearance of 158mm, a wheelbase of 1,341mm, and a kerb weight of 160kg. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has a saddle height of 810mm, ground clearance of 157mm, a wheelbase of 1,345mm, and weighs 166kg.

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the KTM RC 200 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The former gets 43mm WP Apex inverted forks, while the latter has telescopic forks on the front side. Both motorcycles get a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

RC 200 packs a more powerful engine

KTM RC 200 draws power from a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 25.4hp of maximum power and 19.5Nm of peak torque. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is backed by a 199.5cc, DTS-i, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that develops 24.2hp of maximum power and 18.7Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both supersport offerings are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 can be yours with a sticker price of Rs. 1.71 lakh, while the 2023 KTM RC 200 will now set you back Rs. 2.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the Pulsar RS200 is available at an affordable price point, we would choose the RC 200 for its racing-inspired design, better suspension setup, and superior engine.