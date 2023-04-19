Auto

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Concept debuts: Check out its top features

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Concept gets an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed a Pathfinder Concept at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023. Based on the US-specific Pathfinder model, the full-size SUV concept is designed primarily for the Asian markets. The carmaker has redesigned the front bumper and deleted the fog lights to enable a cleaner look. According to the company, it is designed to fit the lifestyle of "active users."

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1985, the Pathfinder was based on Nissan's compact pickup truck platform from the Navara/Frontier model, until its third generation.

In 2012, the R52 series version was released as a full-size crossover SUV based on the Nissan D unibody platform, to appeal to a wider audience base in the US.

Now, the company is planning to enter the Chinese car market as well.

The concept SUV sports connected taillights and redesigned front bumper

To differentiate from the US model, the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Concept has a redesigned front bumper with no fog lights for a cleaner appearance. It features a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with LED illumination, sleek LED headlights, a wide air dam, black B-pillars, roof rails, and designer dual-tone wheels. The rear end gets connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

The car features premium upholstery and a dual-screen setup

On the inside, the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Concept gets a spacious cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. For the safety of the passengers, it should get airbags and ADAS functions in production form.

It will get a 3.5-liter, V6 engine in production form

The production version of Pathfinder Concept should get the same 3.5-liter, V6 petrol engine from the US-based model. The mill churns out a maximum power of 295hp and a peak torque of 366Nm. A 9-speed gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system might be offered as well.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the production-bound model based on the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Concept are yet to be disclosed. For reference, the US-based model carries a starting price tag of $35,200 (approximately Rs. 28.91 lakh). In our opinion, the upcoming version for the Chinese market should carry a premium over the car available in the US.