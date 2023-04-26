India

Bournvita row: NCPCR orders brand to remove 'misleading' ads

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 07:22 pm 2 min read

Bournvita is misleading customers through its advertisements and packaging, said NCPCR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday ordered Mondelez India, which manufactures Bournvita, to remove all "misleading" advertisements, labels, and packaging on its product, reported PTI. In a notice to the confectionary giant, the apex child rights body also asked for a detailed explanation to apprise the panel on the matter within a week.

Why does this story matter?

On April 1, social media influencer Revant Himatsingka posted a video, criticizing Bournvita for endorsing itself as a "health drink."

His video quickly went viral, gaining 12 million views. On April 13, he received a legal notice from the company prompting him to delete the post.

Himatsingka also apologized publicly for making the video as he didn't wish to participate in any court case.

Himatsingka's apology after Bournvita's legal notice

Bournvita misleading customers through packaging, ads: NCPCR

In a notice to Deepak Iyer, the president of Mondelez International, India, NCPCR said, "The commission in this regard observes that the product manufactured by your company is misleading the customers through its product packaging and advertisements." "The product's labeling and packaging also fail to acknowledge the correct information regarding the contents used in the Bournvita health drink," it added.

All our claims are verified and transparent: Bournvita

Reacting to Himatsingka's viral video, Bournvita earlier issued a clarification, saying over the last seven decades, it has "earned the trust of consumers in India by being a scientifically formulated product that adheres to quality standards and complies with the laws of the land." "All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals," it stated.

Bournvita's full clarification after viral video

Himatsingka questioned sugar content in the health drink

In the now-deleted post, Himatsingka said, "They have 50 grams of sugar per 100 grams. Basically, the entire half of this bag is only sugar!" "Should the government allow companies to blatantly lie on their package? Parents are getting their children addicted to sugar at a young age, and the children end up craving sugar throughout their lives," the caption of his post read.

