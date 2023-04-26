India

Pune: Woman loses Rs. 24 lakh after liking YouTube video

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 05:51 pm 2 min read

The woman was asked to like videos on YouTube (Representational image)

In a new tactic for defrauding people, scammers are sliding into direct messages offering part-time work and extra cash. Recently, a woman ophthalmologist from Maharashtra's Pune fell victim to such a scam and lost Rs. 24 lakh, reported India Today. According to the report, she was assigned the simple task of liking YouTube videos and was promised good returns.

Woman was asked to click 'like' button on videos

Per Times of India, the woman received a text on her messaging application about a work-from-home opportunity to earn additional income. All she needed to do was perform simple tasks like clicking the "like" button on YouTube videos. Believing the alleged scammers, the woman applied for the job. The police said she was paid Rs. 10,275 for completing her tasks in the beginning.

Victim was offered profit for investing in cryptocurrency scheme

After gaining the victim's trust, they offered her prepaid tasks and promised more money if she invested in their cryptocurrency scheme. She transferred Rs. 23.83 lakh to two bank accounts between March 28 and April 22. Later, when the woman decided to withdraw the amount, the scammers asked for an additional Rs. 30 lakh. However, when she refused to pay, she coulnd't contact them.

Engineer fell for similar scam, lost Rs. 9 lakh

In a similar incident, an engineer from Pune fell for a part-time job scam and lost around Rs. 9 lakh. He was promised Rs. 50 per like on videos and later asked to invest in prepaid tasks to earn a 30% profit. The victim transferred Rs. 8.96 lakh between April 14 and 20, following which he was unable to contact the scammers.

How to prevent such scams?

Today, most scammers lure their victims through social media. If you get a text or call offering a work opportunity to earn extra money, first research the company before applying. Be cautious about giving out personal information such as identity cards or bank account numbers. Do not accept or transfer money as legitimate employers will never ask you to send money for a job.