World

Who is the Indian-American entrepreneur set to escort PM Modi

Who is the Indian-American entrepreneur set to escort PM Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 20, 2023 | 02:33 pm 2 min read

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar will escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his joint address to the US Congress

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar will escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his joint address to the United States Congress on Thursday. US President Joe Biden has invited Thanedar, a first-time Democratic Congressman representing the 13th District of Michigan, to the White House State Dinner to be hosted in honor of PM Modi. Originally a chemist, 64-year-old Thanedar is an award-winning entrepreneur and best-selling author.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time, a first for any Indian Prime Minister. He first addressed the US Congress in 2016. He departed for the US earlier on Tuesday and is expected to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington on Wednesday at 1:30am (IST).

Moved to US in 1979 to pursue Ph.D.

Before being elected to Congress, he served in the Michigan House of Representatives. After receiving a master's degree from the University of Bombay in 1977, he immigrated to the US in 1979 to pursue a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron, completing it in 1982. Following this, he worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan until 1984.

Awarded for creating hundreds of jobs

He also worked as a polymer synthesis chemist and project leader at Petrolite Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri until 1990. Notably, the award-winning entrepreneur was instrumental in creating hundreds of jobs. His sons, Neil and Samir, graduated from Michigan University's Ross School of Business.

Plans to form Hindu Caucus to prevent bigotry

Thanedar said he and his wife Shashi are eagerly waiting for PM Modi's visit to the US, calling it a historic event. He said he hopes to stress the importance of strong India-US ties before PM Modi. He has announced plans to form a Hindu Caucus in the US Congress to bring like-minded lawmakers together to prevent bigotry against Hindus.

US is country of immigrants: Thanedar

"I grew up in poverty and only came to America with a dream... I was fortunate to achieve my American Dream," Thanedar said. "The United States is a country of immigrants, a land of opportunity, and this diversity makes our country strong," he added.

Share this timeline