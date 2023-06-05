India

'Congress didn't blame British when…' RaGa reacts to Odisha tragedy

'Congress didn't blame British when…' RaGa reacts to Odisha tragedy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 05, 2023, 11:19 am 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi-led Centre over Odisha train accident

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the accident in Odisha that claimed hundreds of innocent lives after three trains collided on Friday night. While addressing the Indian diaspora on Sunday in New York, United States (US), Gandhi claimed that the BJP always passes the blame and is incapable of looking into the future.

Why does this story matter?

The comments from the former Congress president came after almost 290 people lost their lives, and more than 900 individuals suffered injuries in a terrifying train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday night.

It's worth noting that Gandhi has been verbally attacking the Indian government in the US over a variety of problems in recent days, causing a political uproar in India as well.

BJP will say Congress did this 50 years ago: Gandhi

"You ask them (BJP) anything, they will look back and pass the blame. Ask them why the train accident (in Odisha) took place, and they (BJP) will say the Congress did this 50 years ago," said Gandhi. "Their immediate response is peeche dekho (look in history)," news agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Gandhi calls for Railways minister's resignation again

Recalling a train tragedy that occurred during the Congress government, Gandhi claimed that the then-railway minister accepted responsibility and resigned. He added that the Congress did not get up and blame the British for the crash. He also reiterated his call for the resignation of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask the Railways minister to resign.

You can watch Gandhi's address in New York here

Gandhi takes aim at PM Modi

While continuing his barrage on PM Modi, Gandhi stated that the "prime minister is trying to drive the Indian car, and he only looks at the rear-view mirror." "He (Modi) is trying to drive the car...the Indian car and he looks in the rear-view mirror," stated Gandhi. "Then he does not understand why this car is crashing, not moving forward," he added.

Gandhi's recent comments on Indian government, Modi

Gandhi made the headlines earlier after he alleged that he knew the Centre was tapping his phone. During his address in Washington DC, Gandhi also jokingly picked up his iPhone and said, "Hello! Mr. Modi." "I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need establish rules with regard to privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," Gandhi added.