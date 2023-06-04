India

Triple train crash in Odisha: How it happened

Jun 04, 2023

The Railways ordered a probe to know how the Odisha triple train crash happened

The triple train crash that took place on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district involved two passenger trains, moving in opposite directions near Bahanaga Bazar station, and stationary goods train. It left nearly 300 people dead and over 900 others injured, after which the Indian Railways ordered a probe into the incident. Here's what we know so far about how the horrific crash happened.

First, let's know about location, time of crash

The accident happened near Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore, which is part of the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur Railway Division. Three trains were involved: Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, a goods train, and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. After leaving the Shalimar station in Kolkata/Howrah, Coromandel Express was running on time and was scheduled to pass through Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station (without stopping) at 7:01pm.

How did the crash take place?

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train in a loop line (used for parking), per the Indian Railways. It was speeding through the station since it was not meant to stop there. However, instead of the main line, it reportedly entered the loop line, ramming into the goods train. The Howrah-bound train, running on an adjacent main line, was also derailed.

How did the third train get involved?

When the Coromandel collided with the goods train, another passenger train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, was passing on the adjacent main line, heading in the other direction toward Howrah. It had already passed the point of contact, but the last few coaches were hit. These were derailed, either by Coromandel coaches or by shock waves that might have gone through the earth and the tracks.

What may have caused the abnormal scenario?

According to multiple reports, the Railways inquiry is investigating a signaling error possibility. The preliminary investigation reportedly found that the Coromandel got a green signal to pass through on the main track, but the signal was taken off, which is why the train entered the loop line and smashed into the goods train. Notably, signals are critical for train drivers, particularly in the dark.

Why driver couldn't do anything?

According to the Railways, the Coromandel was running at "full speed," which might be approximately 100 kilometers per hour. Applying emergency brakes would not have helped at this speed because trains are massive masses of steel carried by tremendously strong engines. However, railway officials are also investigating any negligence by the driver, often called the "loco pilot" in the railways.

Odisha's Balasore tracks lacked safety system 'Kavach'

According to reports, the Kavach safety system to prevent train accidents was reportedly unavailable on the tracks in Odisha's Balasore. Kavach, an automatic train protection (ATP) system is jointly designed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) and three Indian firms to alert the train driver, control the train's brakes and bring it to an automatic halt in case of unusual scenario.